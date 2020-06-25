JUST IN
Blocking China goods to hinder electronics companies' plans for recovery
Business Standard

Stage set for price war in Covid drug market as firms gear up for launch

Sources say Cipla-BDR's favipiravir will be at least 30 per cent cheaper than Glenmark's price of Rs 103 per tablet. Cipla did not confirm.

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Indian pharma companies

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

The Covid-19 cure drugs market in India is set for pricing competitions with multiple companies gearing up for launch. After Gilead’s injectable drug remdesivir, oral antiviral drug favipiravir is set to see some price erosion.

Price erosion to the tune of 40 per cent is expected soon, industry says. According to sources, companies such as Lupin are among the majors that are looking to launch favipiravir under their own brands after Glenmark launched its FabiFlu. Strides Pharma has already got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a bio-equivalence ...

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 21:09 IST

