Stage set for price war in Covid drug market as firms gear up for launch

The Covid-19 cure drugs market in India is set for pricing competitions with multiple companies gearing up for launch. After Gilead’s injectable drug remdesivir, oral antiviral drug favipiravir is set to see some price erosion.

Price erosion to the tune of 40 per cent is expected soon, industry says. According to sources, companies such as Lupin are among the majors that are looking to launch favipiravir under their own brands after Glenmark launched its FabiFlu. Strides Pharma has already got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct a bio-equivalence ...