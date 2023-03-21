JUST IN
India misses RE capacity target due to low solar, wind projects: Par panel
Business Standard

1,064 prosecution complaints pending for completion of trial under PMLA

The government also clarified that all the posts of the chairperson and other members of the Appellate Authority under the PMLA are filled-up

Topics
PMLA | Rajya Sabha | CBDT

Bhavini Mishra  |  New Delhi 

Parliament

The Centre, while answering a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said 1,064 prosecution complaints are pending for completion of trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kerala Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani had posed the question to the finance ministry.

The government also clarified that all the posts of the chairperson and other members of the Appellate Authority under the PMLA are filled-up.

Meanwhile, Central agencies (ED, DRI, Income Tax Department, etc.) have attached immovable properties worth Rs 1,10,93,482.84 lakh during the last five years (2017-2022), the Minister of Finance (State) said while answering a question by MP Dr. John Brittas.

The ministry said that from Financial Year (FY) 2017-18 to January 31, 2023, Central agencies have attached 9,005 immovable properties with a total value of Rs 1,10,93,482.84 lakh.

In the last five years (2017-2022), 110 properties were disposed of through auction for Rs 7,086.05 lakh by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The Ministry also said that from February 1, 2018, till January 31, 2023, confiscation of proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 15,619.56 crore has been secured by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Assets amounting to Rs 15,113.91 crore have been restituted to Public Sector Banks. Out of this, the consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) has realised Rs 7,975.27 crore by the sale of assets handed over to them by the ED.

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 20:22 IST

