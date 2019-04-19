1,500 rules scrapped in 5 yrs to help business: PM makes his election pitch

Prime Minister said on Friday his government had scrapped 1,500 rules in five years to improve ease of doing business in the country, speaking to small as he campaigns to be reelected for a second term.

"Governments boasted of making new rules--I had said I will remove a regulation every day if come to power. I have tried to make your life and business easy in last five years," Modi said in a Delhi stadium packed with hundreds of





Modi said his government's reforms like Goods and Services Tax had cut red tape and improved transparency. "India's ranking in terms of ease of doing business has improved by 65 notches," he said as the crowd chanted his name.

PM Modi at convention in Delhi: Traders have always thought about the country. It is power of the traders of our country that India was once called 'Sone Ki Chidiya'. pic.twitter.com/JgCMwLXCnj — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2019

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has promised in its election manifesto it will double exports, improve infrastructure and improve ease of doing business if it's returned to power.

India is in the midst of holding general elections in seven phases ending on May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.