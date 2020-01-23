JUST IN
Mumbai bets on all-night shopping to boost jobs and India's economy
15th FC likely to cut devolution to states; Centre may get more revenue

Might lead to further friction between Centre and state govts

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC), in its report for 2020-21, is believed to have reduced the devolution to states from the existing 42 per cent of the divisible tax pool, thus, giving a revenue-strapped Centre some breathing space.

However, to cushion some of the resultant shortfall to states, the Commission has likely increased some grants and tied funds due to them, in the form of revenue deficit and disaster grants, and might have brought back performance-based incentives to states, Business Standard has learnt. It remains to be seen how much the devolution has been ...

First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 00:10 IST

