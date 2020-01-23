15th FC likely to cut devolution to states; Centre may get more revenue

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (15th FC), in its report for 2020-21, is believed to have reduced the devolution to states from the existing 42 per cent of the divisible tax pool, thus, giving a revenue-strapped Centre some breathing space.

However, to cushion some of the resultant shortfall to states, the Commission has likely increased some grants and tied funds due to them, in the form of revenue deficit and disaster grants, and might have brought back performance-based incentives to states, Business Standard has learnt. It remains to be seen how much the devolution has been ...