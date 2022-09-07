16 states/ UTs have on-boarded National Single Window System so far: Report

16 states and union territories (UTs) in India have on-boarded the National Single Window System (NSWS), according to a report in the Hindu BusinessLine (BL).

NSWS is a platform for helping investors identify and apply requirements according to the needs of their business.

"National Single Window System (NSWS) is a one-stop-shop portal, and a medium of convenient and efficient online Government-to-Business (G2B) services to the business community, which reduces the complexity in obtaining information and services related to starting businesses in India and deals with various approvals, registrations and permits," the official website read.

The approvals for setting up a business unit can be approved through the NSWS, but the final approval has to be given by ministries or the departments.

"Currently, 24 of the 32 Ministries/Departments have on-boarded NSWS, and with respect to services, 181 out of the total 368 services identified as relevant, have been on-boarded,” an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Tuesday, said.

In her Budget 2020 speech, Finance Minister proposed to set up an Clearance Cell (ICC) to provide "end-to-end" facilitation and support the investors. It was to be operated through an online portal.

The report by BL added that the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has initiated the process to develop the portal along with Invest India.