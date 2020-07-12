2.5 mn piped-water connections provided during Covid under: Shekhawat

India’s ambitious Har Ghar Jal initiative to provide piped-water connection to all households has taken wing under the shadow of Covid, with around 2.5 million connections provided during this time, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said. In conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, the minister said that he was confident the pandemic would not delay the targets or lead to any fund crunch. Excerpts:

How has Covid impacted the pace of work of the

Covid impacted everything and to some extent it affected us as well, but as soon as lockdown-1 was over, water-related works were allowed. The programme was launched in August last year by the Prime Minister and the guidelines were issued on December 25. We had already coordinated with states last year on the implementation. In March, when Covid started, we did as much over-the-table work as we could with states. This includes approving states and district action plans, completing detailed project reports. We used the pandemic to ensure all such work is done after which the momentum picked. During this covid period 25 lakh (2.5 million) new connections have been provided across the country.

Have the timelines for Har Ghar Jal changed?

They haven't changed and are not going to change. We are committed to the deadline announced by the Prime Minister that we have to achieve this goal by 2024. States are also on board. Even where there is no pressure of elections, such as in Haryana, they have set an early target of 2022. States like Bihar, Telangana have also set a target of 2021-2022. Almost 70 per cent of connections left are in UP.

The department of drinking water has been placed under category-C where its expenditure cannot exceed 15 per cent of the BE (Budgeted Expenditure) in the first quarter. Does the restriction constrain your work in any way?

This is not going to have an impact because the total allocation, including IEBR (Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources) is around Rs 30,000 crore. States have around Rs 6,000 crore unspent from last year since it was allocated later during the year. Besides this, we have ample funds due to convergence. The 15th Finance Commission has earmarked Rs 60,000 crore to be transferred to the states this fiscal. Of this, Rs 30,000 crore is just for drinking water and sanitation. That fund is accessible to us and we have asked states to make a plan. States such as UP would have access to over Rs 4,000 crore. We also have funds through the Swachh Bharat Mission. Some part of the expenditure has to come from states. With the government increasing the FRBM limit they also have access to more funds. Since it is a mission mode programme which has PM’s commitment, there is no crisis of money.

There is a lot of stress on hygiene and handwashing to prevent the spread of the virus. In rural areas, access to water itself is an issue. What is the situation with water availability?

I cannot comment on some part of this question since the distribution schemes are being operated and maintained by the state governments. But on the water availability in the country, I can tell you, there are over 5,000 reservoirs in terms of surface water. We track and monitor 132 of these, which account for over 66 per cent, or almost two-third of the total water holding capacity of the nation. On May 1 this year, we had 56 per cent more water compared to the same period last year. If we take an average of the last 10 years -- 2009-2019 -- then also we have 46 per cent more water. This is mostly due to better rains. It is a blessing to us.

is now breaching the urban rural divide. What will be the role of your ministry in tackling this crisis?

PM has launched the Gareeb Kalyan Rozgar Yojna. is the biggest opportunity for the villagers at this time and the state governments. There will be a lot of work in the villages in terms of adding wells, ponds, trenches, laying pipelines. More plumbers, construction workers will get work due to this. The scheme is not just to provide tap water but also generate employment opportunities in each and every village in the country.

The World Bank recently provided support of $400 million for ganga rejuvenation. How are we going to deploy these funds?

We have adopted a hybrid annuity model for Ganga rejuvenation. Work on the Ganga has been going on for around 35 years. A lot of piecemeal structures were made, work was done for abatement of pollution. But since there was no budgetary provision for operation and maintenance of these projects, many were abandoned. You will be surprised to learn that it was after we took over the mission that we were able to provide electricity connection for one such project. So under this model, whoever constructs the project will be responsible for its maintenance for 15 years. We would give 40 per cent payment upfront and the remaining 60 per cent along with the interest and operational expenditure will be given in annuity every six month or year.

We have also decided to have one city, one operator who would be responsible for maintaining all the other projects there as well. Otherwise if there are five sewage treatment plants in a city, then five people are responsible for it. But even if one does not work properly the river will suffer and it will be hard to tell who is responsible. We want to fix accountability, hence this move.

Why have we not released data for the last two years?

The system for ground water data is that it is released every three-four years, but this should not happen. Our data recovery mechanism has been very different. We have taken a decision that we would move all data online. We are starting a platform called the national water informatics center - NWIC. In the coming days you should be able to see ground level, underground level and aquifer data online along with the smallest of reservoir data on this platform. We have started talking to states to converge our data with them. We are also talking to the ministry of environment and forestry to share the central pollution control board data with us as well. This should be functional within a year.

How are we going to manage judicious use of water in agriculture?

Sixty-five per cent of all our water dependence is on underground water. This is an invisible source. In the next three years we want to be able to study entire aquifers of the country. We have also started a programme where all the sandy soil areas in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan will be studied through heliborne technology. With cameras we will study aquifers 300 meters deep into the soil and combine that with geospatial data that we have been given access to. Using this information we will make a plan for each village. Most farmers do not know how much underground water there is in areas they are growing crops. We are working rigorously on this. This integration will be the biggest reform in the country.