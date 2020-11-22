26 million families given piped drinking water under Jal Jeevan: PM Modi

More than 26 million families have been provided with piped connections under during the past one-and-a-half years, Prime Minister said on Sunday while laying the foundation stone of rural supply projects in two districts of Uttar Pradesh. The projects are expected to be completed in the next two years.

The projects estimated to cost over Rs 5,555 crore will provide household tap water connections to all 2,995 villages of the two districts - Mirzapur and Sonbadhra benefitting about 4.2 million population.

“ has made the lives of our mothers and sisters easier. It has also helped in improving the health of several poor families in a big way by reducing diseases such as encephalitis and typhoid,” Modi said. He said that piped water reaching thousands of villages will also improve the physical and mental health of children.

He said several rivers the Vindhyachal and Bundelkhand regions of UP have seen deficiencies and come to be known as the most thirsty and drought-affected regions.

It has forced many people to migrate from these places.

Uttar Pradesh is among the five states which has the least number of functional household tap water connections with around 6 per cent coverage so far in the rural areas. The other four worst performing states are West Bengal, Assam, Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The latest project is expected to address the issues of water scarcity and irrigation in the two districts and push development. “Self-reliant India gets strength from self-reliant villages…when one gets freedom to take decisions and work on those decisions for the development of your village, it increases the confidence of everyone in the village,” Modi said.

The state has constituted the village water and sanitation committees in all villages of the two UP districts, who will shoulder the responsibility of operation and maintenance of the projects.

The government has so far provided over 58 million tap-water connections, covering around 30 per cent of the rural households. So far, Goa is the only state in the country with 100 per cent tap water coverage. Bihar, Puducherry and Telangana are expected to have full coverage by the end of 2021.

The cost of the Jal Jeevan Mission is estimated to be around Rs 3.60 trillion, of which the Central share is Rs 2.08 trillion.