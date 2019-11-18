46.8% of workers aged 15 years and above were engaged in work in FY18: Govt

Minister of State for Labour and Santosh Gangwar said on Monday the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), during 2017-18, showed that the percentage of workers of 15 years and above engaged in work was 46.8 per cent. While it did not cite any PLFS survey data for the previous two financial years, it stated that the survey for 2015-16 put the figure at 50.5 per cent and for 2013-14 at 53.7 per cent. This was a reply to a question by TMC MP Mala Roy in the Lok Sabha.

