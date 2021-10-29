50,000,000 IPhones bring Apple back to second spot among phone makers

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple California Streaming event: What to expect besides iPhone 13 launch
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
Apple unveils iPhone 13, adds new features to iPads, watches
-
Apple Inc. reclaimed the second spot among global smartphone makers with 50.4 million iPhones shipped in the third quarter, according to IDC market data.
The Cupertino, California-based company improved by more than 20% over the previous year, helped by the earlier release of its latest model, though it was also limited by severe component supply disruptions. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook estimated the cost of limited supplies in the current quarter at more than $6 billion when Apple reported earnings Thursday, with consumers ordering iPhones today having to wait until late November or even December for delivery.
Samsung Electronics Co. remained top of the rankings, albeit with a 14% drop in shipments to 69 million, as it was affected by similar constraints and also opted not to release a mass-market Galaxy Note device in the period. The company called out applications processors for mid-range handsets as a supply issue when it reported earnings earlier on Thursday.
The South Korean giant, which fabricates its own semiconductors as well as those for the likes of Nvidia Corp., said it expects the chip crunch to persist through 2022 and declined to offer forecasts for its future earnings and investments. The company did say it expects smartphone shipments to decline in the final three months of this year, making it highly likely that Apple will end the year as the top smartphone maker globally.
One key strategic shift by Samsung in the period was the promotion of its foldables lineup as its late-summer mobile release, supplanting the Galaxy Note that had been a perennial multimillion-seller. The market response has been strong and Samsung has ramped up investment in its flexible-display production lines, but the absent Note may have affected the number of devices it sold. Still, the pricier Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip, costing as much as $1,800, should push up the company’s average selling price closer to Apple’s. The blended ASP between Samsung handsets and tablets was $250 in the most recent quarter, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU