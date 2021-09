5G spectrum auction to allot airwaves may not happen before 2023

Indians may have to wait a little longer to experience the 5G technology as the spectrum auction to allot the airwaves is unlikely to happen before 2023.

According to internal consultations in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the auctions will be held in the last quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), even as Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the airwaves may be tendered by FY22-end. “According to the new calendar for spectrum auctions, we are targeting 5G tender around January-March 2023,” an official told Business Standard. Usually, the ...