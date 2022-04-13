5G spectrum price cuts not sufficient: Telecom operators slam Trai

Telecom operators have stated bluntly that the base price for the 3300-3670 MHz 5G band recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), which has slashed it by 36 per cent from Rs 492 crore per MHz in 2018 to Rs 317 crore per MHz, is not sufficient for them to run a viable 5G network. Says a top executive of a leading telecom operator, “We believe that the base price should be one-third of that of the 2018 price for telcos to build a viable 5G business.

What the regulator has done is reduce it by one-third, which does not make for a viable business. The regulator ...