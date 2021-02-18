75 coal mines to go under the hammer in second round of auction

As many as 75 mines will go under the hammer in the second round of auction of commercial coal mines. Thirty-eight mines were on offer in the first round, of which 19 were sold. Out of the 75 mines, 70 are coking mines, used in the thermal power generation sector and five are non-coking mines for steel and metals sector.

There are 40 mines that have already been explored with the remaining being partially explored. Chhattisgarh accounts for the highest number of mines, followed by Jharkhand and Odisha. In the first round, Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of mines. Last year, the Centre ...