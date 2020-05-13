A look at the difficulties states encounter in assessing district-level GDP

Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh is a red zone in terms of the Covid-19 spread. Assessing the district in terms of its contribution to the gross state domestic product (GSDP) or the national economy becomes extremely difficult. Not all states come out with district-wise GDP.

In fact, granular GDP data faces problems in the sense that states do not even have robust GSDP data, let alone district-wise numbers. Former chief statistician Pronab Sen says there are number of issues in estimation even of gross state domestic product (GSDP). First of all, very few states participate in ...