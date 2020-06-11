A new bad bank won't help unless existing problems are sorted: CEA

Chief Economic Advisor said on Thursday that unless issues regarding banks taking substantial haircuts on sale of toxic assets were dealt with, a new will not help with the problems of non-performing assets in the financial system.

In a media briefing on recent actions by global ratings agencies, Subramanian also said that India’s sovereign rating being maintained and stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s is good news, especially from the perspective of India wanting to list its sovereign bonds on global bond indices. “This clears the path for us proceeding down that path,” he said.





“There are 28 asset reconstruction companies that are functional. And their job is to take bad loans from banks and act as But one key part that needs to be kept in mind is when a bank sells bad loans, it has to take a haircut. When it takes a haircut that impact its balance sheet. And that is one of the key aspect affected the selling of loans, So, till that particular aspect is not addressed creating a new structure may not be as potent in addressing the problem,” Subramanian said.

Subramanian said that Fitch and S&P had forecast a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent and 8.5 per cent for 2021-22, albeit on lower base effect from 2020-21, and had acknowledged the efforts made by the Modi government before the pandemic.

S&P, on Wednesday, affirmed its rating on India's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit at the lowest investment grade with a stable outlook, saying the country's economy remains “a long-term outperformer versus peers at a similar level of income”.



The rating action by S&P has come days after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded India's rating by a notch. S&P, however, said the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak posed a significant challenge to the country’s economic growth trajectory. It said the economic growth and the fiscal situation of the Centre and states would improve by next year, and hoped the reforms initiated by the government would bear fruit in the long run.

“The ratings agencies have also spoken about debt sustainability and how they expect the general govt debt-GDP ratio to remain sustainable,” Subramanian said.

When asked on the possibility of the Reserve Bank of India directly monetizing the centre’s fiscal deficit in the remaining part of the year, Subramanian said: There have been comments on monetization that span the spectrum. The Finance Ministry has evaluated various options, including this. Like with anything else, we keep all options under consideration and keep evaluating them.”

Subramanian said that the Centre’s plan, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her 2020-21 Union Budget, of having sovereign bonds being included in global bond indices, is on track. However, he added that he does not expect much inflows from that route this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





“These indices track $4 trillion in capital every year. Even if we are on the lower end, we can raise $60 billion. This is an extremely important step long term,” he said.

“Even if there is no pandemic due to Covid, first year returns would have not been that good. Given the pandemic not much money may in this year. So I would say that the amount this year would be quite uncertain.”