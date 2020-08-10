A toothless body or voice of weavers? Why the handloom board came apart

A little over a week before India celebrated the National Handloom Day on August 7, the All India Handloom Board (AIHB) was abolished through a terse July-27 notification that said the step was being taken in pursuance of the “minimum government, maximum governance” maxim.

When asked about the implications of this step, a former textiles secretary said: “Oh? Was there a handloom board? Really? When was it abolished?” Activists describe the board as a chai-samosa setup that served basically to “oblige” Tier 2 workers and sympathisers in political ...