Yet to link Aadhaar-PAN? Deadline moved to March 2019; here's how to do it

The CBDT on Sunday extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to March 31 next year.

This is the fifth time the government has extended the deadline for individuals to link their Permanent Account Number (PAN) to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).

The policy-making body of the tax department issued an order, under Section 119 of the Income Tax Act, late night, extending the deadline.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had last extended the deadline on March 27 this year.

The latest order said the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking for filing I-T returns was being extended after "consideration of the matter".

It is understood that the fresh CBDT order has come against the backdrop of the Supreme Court earlier this year directing extension of the March 31, 2018 deadline for linking Aadhaar card with various other services.

The apex court had ordered that the deadline be extended till the five-judge constitution bench delivers its judgment on petitions challenging the validity of the biometric scheme and the enabling law.

The government has now made quoting of Aadhaar mandatory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) as well as obtaining a new PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to the tax authorities.

Several ways, both online and offline, were introduced to enhance the linking process for the citizens. Here's how to do it:

Through SMS facility:

1. Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the following format:

UIDPAN<SPACE><12 digit Aadhaar><Space><10 digit PAN>

Example:

UIDPAN 111133333321 AAAAAEEEEE

People can also visit the official e-filing website of the department to link the two identities, in both the cases-- identical names in the two databases or in case where there is a minor mismatch.

1. Log on to incometa-xindiaefiling.gov.in. (This step is not compulsory. You can directly jump to Step 2, if you do not wish to log in)

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'

3. A pop-up window will appear. Enter your Aadhaar number, PAN number and name as per Aadhaar

4. Enter captcha and click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

5. The system will match your name, date of birth and gender with PAN card and Aadhaar database, if detail matches, you will get the message “Aadhaar – PAN linking is completed successfully.”

In case of any minor mismatch in Aadhaar name provided, Aadhaar OTP (one-time password) will be required. The OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number in the Aadhaar database.

As per updated data till March, over 166.5 million PANs, out of the total about 330 million, have been linked with Aadhaar.

The earlier deadlines for linking the two databases were July 31, August 31 and December 31, 2017, March 31 and June 30 this year.