Aadhaar seeding must for EPF deposits from Sept, extended for north-east

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for companies to submit Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UANs) of their employees from this month for depositing their subscription, but extended it for the north-east and some specified industries located in remote areas and affected by insurgency till December 31.

However, employers will not be penalised ‌ in case of delay in submitting deposits for because of non-seeding of for the months of August and September.

Earlier, EPFO had extended the deadline for seeding with UANs for all subscribers to September 1 from June 1.

Industries for which it has now been extended till December 31 include building and construction, and plantation industries, among others. EPFO stated that this was done considering the concentration of establishments in remote localities and in areas affected by insurgency, frequent change in work sites of the workers and other attendant constraints in the class of establishments.