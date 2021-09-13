Aadhaar seeding must for EPF deposits from Sept, extended for north-east

-
ALSO READ
Formalisation of economy picks up pace in June, spike in EPF subscribers
No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO: UIDAI
Rejig wage structure to benefit from EPF rule change, say analysts
From taxation of EPF contributions to new wage code, what to expect in FY22
Your EPF account will now show taxable and non-taxable balance
-
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made it mandatory for companies to submit Aadhaar-verified universal account numbers (UANs) of their employees from this month for depositing their subscription, but extended it for the north-east and some specified industries located in remote areas and affected by insurgency till December 31.
However, employers will not be penalised in case of delay in submitting deposits for EPF because of non-seeding of Aadhaar for the months of August and September.
Earlier, EPFO had extended the deadline for Aadhaar seeding with UANs for all subscribers to September 1 from June 1.
Industries for which it has now been extended till December 31 include building and construction, and plantation industries, among others. EPFO stated that this was done considering the concentration of establishments in remote localities and in areas affected by insurgency, frequent change in work sites of the workers and other attendant constraints in the class of establishments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU