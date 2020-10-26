Access to energy must be affordable and reliable, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 lockdown: Power demand may fall in FY21, first in 15 years
The mood is positive
Energy companies go green, change tack from coal to renewables
Global energy demand will fall 6% in 2020: International Energy Agency
Green Shoots: Power demand recovers, but commercial use still below par
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on the need for responsible crude pricing at the India Energy Forum, adding that it is needed for energy justice. Modi was addressing the virtual India Energy Forum organised by CERAWeek.
Modi said India believed that access to energy must be affordable and reliable. “That is when socio-economic transformations can take place. We view the energy sector as one that empowers people and furthers 'Ease of Living',” he said.
For this, he emphasised on the need for transparent and flexible markets for both oil and gas. “For too long, the world has seen crude prices on a roller-coaster. We need to move towards responsible pricing,” said Modi.
He said India wanted to encourage domestic gas production and as part of natural gas marketing reforms, market price discovery was allowed. "They will give greater marketing freedom in the sale of natural gas through e-bidding. India's first automated national-level gas trading platform was launched in June this year. This prescribes standard procedures to discover the market price of gas.” He reiterated plans to achieve 'One Nation One Gas Grid' and shift towards gas-based economy.
Modi also highlighted the challenges that the oil and gas sector has faced in the current year. He said, “Energy demand fell by almost one third. There has been price instability. Investment decisions have been impacted. Leading global bodies project that there will be a contraction in global energy demand over the next few years also.” He added, “But, these agencies project India to emerge as a leading energy consumer. India is set to nearly double its energy consumption over the long term.”
Commenting on India’s exploration and licensing policy, Modi added, “The focus has shifted from 'revenue' to 'production' maximisation. There is also focus on greater transparency and streamlined procedures.” Modi reiterated plans to grow the country’s refining capacities from about 250 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) to 400 mmpta by 2025.
Reiterating India’s global commitments to green energy, the prime minister said, “India's Energy Plan aims to ensure energy justice while fully following India’s global commitments for sustainable growth. This means more energy is needed to improve the lives of Indians with a smaller carbon foot-print.”
He said the target to increase the installed renewable energy capacity to 175 gigawatt (GW) by 2022 has been further extended to 450 GW by 2030. He said in spite of India having one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialised world, India would continue its efforts to fight climate change.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU