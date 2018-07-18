Monsoon session of Parliament begins today; acrimony ahead? Your full brief

The Modi government and the Opposition appear set for a showdown in Parliament's monsoon session beginning Wednesday. The is pushing for a no-confidence motion, while the is likely to raise its president Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party "is for Muslims" to corner it.

Closing ranks, leaders of Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, including the Congress, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, NCP, IUML, CPI, RJD and some other parties, wrote to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, accusing the of denigrating rules and the Constitution which "lowered" the dignity of Parliament and the Chair.

However, politics aside, as far as the legislative business is concerned, the government's plate is more than full -- including the various GST amendment Bills, Bills on women's reservation, instant triple talaq, and will also be taken up in Parliament.

Currently, according to PRS Legislative Research, there are 68 Bills pending in Parliament. Of these, during the monsoon session, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage and three for withdrawal. Further, 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage.

The session will have only 18 sittings spread over 24 days. It is being held between July 18 and August 10, 2018. Some speculate that this could even be the last session if elections are to be advanced.

Here's your full brief on what to expect from the monsoon session:

On the political front

1) The Monsoon Session could prove to be a washout, with both the government and the Opposition engaged in acrimonious exchanges in its run-up over a host of issues, including religious polarisation, lynching incidents, and banking scams.

2) Like the Budget Session before, the Monsoon Session will also see the government tackling the prospect of facing a no-trust vote:

The party on Tuesday said it will bring a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the session and added that it is in talks with other opposition parties on the issue

against the Modi government in the session and added that it is in talks with other opposition parties on the issue The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has already submitted a notice for no-trust motion

On Monday, out of 17 opposition parties, 12 parties which were present in the opposition meeting agreed to move a vote of no-confidence against the government

3) However, another possibility could be that the no-confidence motions are rejected.

A number of opposition parties had given notices for no-confidence motion during the Budget Session, but Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had rejected them all.

4) will raise several issues for discussion in the session:

Mob lynching

Woman safety

"Misrule" in Jammu and Kashmir

Dilution of SC/ST Act

Attempts to abolish reservation in autonomous institutions

Farmers' issues

Unemployment

Poor investments

Special status to Andhra Pradesh

Rising petrol and diesel prices

Depreciation of rupee

"Worsening" foreign policy

Issues of black money and 50 per cent increase in Swiss Bank accounts

5) Allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah might also come up during the session. Ahead of the session, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of indulging in corruption during demonetisation. He alleged that there was a scam in the Ahmedabad District Co-operative bank accepting over Rs 7.5 billion -- highest among cooperative banks -- post the note ban announcement. Amit Shah is the director of the Ahmedabad District Co-operative, Kharge underlined.

6) The government may seek to corner the Congress on the issue of women empowerment. On Tuesday, the government urged the opposition party to provide women with a "new deal" of equality and adequate representation by joining hands to pass the Bills on women's reservation, instant triple talaq and in Parliament.

7) is unlikely to take the Opposition offensive lying down. The ruling party has been raising the pitch over Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks, which have been denied by the Congress, that his party is for Muslims. It has accused the Congress of Muslim appeasement and practising divisive politics.

Here's the legislative agenda

PRS Legislative Research has provided a full list of Bills that will be in play during the session:

Bills listed for consideration and passage

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018

The Negotiable Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Sports University Bill, 2017

The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013

The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016

The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill, 2018

The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016

The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Consumer Protection Bill, 2018

The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2016

The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017

The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017

Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passage

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018

The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Union Territory Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill, 2018

The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Criminal Law Amendment Bill, 2018

The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018

The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2018

The Dam Safety Bill, 2018

Bills listed for withdrawal