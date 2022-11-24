JUST IN
After Economic Survey in January, vision document likely in July

Vision document in July to provide road map for next 3-5 years as well as for 'Amrit Kaal'

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

It is learnt that the Survey could project real gross domestic product growth for FY24 at 6-6.5 per cent

Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran is looking to put his stamp on his first Economic Survey, and to that end, the 2022-23 Survey, which will be released on January 31, could be followed by a similar document in July.

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 06:15 IST

