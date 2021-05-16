After Gurugram, Park+ ties up with Noida mall for vaccination drive-through

Automated smart parking solutions firm Park+ has partnered with State governments in and Uttar Pradesh to organise drive-through vaccination for those wanting the jab.

After the drive through exercise at DLF City Centre mall in Gurugram on Sunday, Park+ will make a similar option available for residents of Noida, who can get vaccinated at DLF Mall of India on Monday in the safety of their cars.

The initiative, launched in association with Gautam Budh Nagar administration and DLF Mall of India, will allow citizens to get vaccinated between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the parking lot of the mall, through prior appointments. The booking can be done on Co-WIN portal.

The no-charge initiative is offering the first dose of vaccination to anybody above 45 years of age.

"The vaccines are being administered by authorised healthcare workers and nurses from Gautam Buddha Nagar Administration. Park+ is helping the administration and the DLF Mall of India in execution of the drive-through," said Amit Lakhotia, Founder, Park+.

He added that Park+ was in conversation with Ghaziabad, Delhi authorities, and is scheduled to start a drive in Mumbai from Monday.

The firm partnered with the State government of to provide the drive-through facility at three locations in Gurugram--Ambience mall, DLF City Center and DLF Cyber Hub.

"At most locations, we have the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people in a day per location. Overall, all across locations Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru we can vaccinate more than 200,000 people a day. However, it also depends on the availability of the vaccine at that time," Lakhotia said.

Covid-19 has caused a wave of fear among people for over a year now. While the vaccination has renewed hopes of countering the pandemic, it has also led to an unprecedented and significant pressure on the country’s healthcare systems. People are also skeptical of getting vaccinated at healthcare facilities and hospitals due to the overwhelming crowds at these locations, making the likelihood of contracting the virus higher.

"Drive-through is the best way to ensure that the people who are coming in their car with families, do not get out of their cars and get their shot merely by sliding their window down. People don’t have to interact with others in the whole process and can get real time updates on the camp and availability of slots on Park+ app itself. This whole process takes a person about 5-7 minutes. We are trying to reduce this to 2-4 minutes to make the process faster," said Lakhotia.

Leading malls across the country, including Inorbit Malls, are in talks with Park+ to set up least-contact Drive-through Vaccination Camps in their premises. Aiming for an outreach of 200,000 doses per day, Park+ is looking to replicate this model in multiple locations in 15 cities.