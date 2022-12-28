JUST IN
Reorienting India's food programme a politically deft move, says Nomura
Agrichemical exporters expected to clock better growth than domestic peers
Trade settlements in rupee starts with Russia, more likely to join: Report
Railways to renovate 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Domestic, semi-regulated markets to drive pharmaceutical industry's growth
PFRDA restores pre-Covid norms for withdrawals by govt NPS subscribers
PNGRB to halt action against city gas distributors until Act's amendment
India's push for free trade negotiations: A status check of ongoing deals
InvITs improved credit quality of Rs 46,000 cr debt in road sector: Crisil
Only 8.2% of 463 million Jan Dhan accounts are zero balance: RBI report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Trade settlements in rupee starts with Russia, more likely to join: Report
icon-arrow-left
Reorienting India's food programme a politically deft move, says Nomura
Business Standard

Agrichemical exporters expected to clock better growth than domestic peers

Brokerages give mixed outlook on margin trajectory for Indian companies

Topics
Indian companies | Brokerages | agrichem sector

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

agrochemical
The brokerage believes that channel inventory remains high for the insecticides category, caused by higher carryover of last year and lower product liquidation in kharif season due to uneven rainfall.

Near-term challenges for domestic agrochemical companies could see them underperforming compared to exporters. While higher demand and currency gains should aid export growth, inventory destocking could hit their domestic peers on margins.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian companies

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 12:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.