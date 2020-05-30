JUST IN
Agriculture, mining saved Indian economy in FY20; manufacturing bites

The farm sector is expected to perform well in FY21 as well.

agriculture sector | Manufacturing sector | Mining industry

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A farmer harvests wheat crops at a field during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Village Khabran in Rupnagar. Photo: PTI
Agriculture and mining were the only bright spots in the economy that performed well.

All the other segments saw dismal growth. The farm sector is expected to perform well in FY21 as well. Mining was not affected much by the lockdown that was only in place for a few days in March.

Analysts say that if manufacturing continues to perform poorly, it would dampen mining as well, as the former buys most raw material from the latter.

chart


Growth in % YoY
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 02:14 IST

