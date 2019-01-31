JUST IN
Business Standard

Government revises FY18 GDP growth to 7.2% from 6.7% earlier

The revised GDP numbers for 2018-19 come a day before the govt presents the Interim Budget 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The government on Thursday revised FY18 Gross Dometic Product (GDP) growth to 7.2 per cent from 6.7 per cent estimated earlier. It also revised FY18 Gross Value Added (GVA) growth to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier.

The government revised FY18 nominal GDP growth to 11.3 per cent from 10.0 per cent earlier and revised FY17 GDP growth to 8.2 per cent from 7.1 per cent earlier.
