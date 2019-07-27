Air Force, Navy deployed to rescue passengers aboard Mumbai-Kolhapur train

Airforce helicopters and Navy teams were deployed to help rescue passengers stranded aboard the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express stalled by heavy rainfall and floods at about 60 kilometres east of Mumbai.

The train was held up since 3 am, India Today reported citing a spokesman for the railway services.

By 1 pm, more than 500 people had been rescued, according to the Maharashtra state government.

“Following the incessant rains over the last 24 hours in Mumbai and adjoining areas, eight flood rescue teams from the Indian navy, including three diving teams, have been mobilised with rescue material, inflatable boats and life jackets,” the naval service’s spokesperson tweeted. The train left Mumbai on Friday night but had to stop when torrential rains flooded the tracks.

Parts of the state have received their “heaviest downpours during recent times,” which will continue through Saturday and increase on Monday after a brief respite, according to the private weather forecaster.