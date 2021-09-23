All states come on board for Rs 3 trillion discoms reforms scheme

-
ALSO READ
Discoms' projected Rs 90,000 cr loss 'grossly inflated': Power ministry
Power hurdles: Consumers need to wait before they can choose supplier
Cabinet okays Rs 3 trn outlay for new power reform scheme for five years
Rs 75,000 cr disbursement to discoms under special liquidity scheme
Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
-
States are in consensus with the Centre on the Rs 3-trillion power distribution reforms scheme launched this year, said R K Singh, union minister for power, new and renewable energy.
Singh held a virtual meeting with state power ministers on Thursday. He said, however, the states have been given a two-month extension--till this December--to submit their loss reduction plan.
"Almost all states have said that they will reduce their losses and draft a plan for it. Most of them will be able to submit their plan by October," Singh said, adding the ministry will handhold states in preparing their loss reduction plans.
The new 'Reforms-based and Results-linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme' seeks to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all discoms/power departments (excluding private sector discoms) by providing conditional financial assistance to discoms for strengthening of supply infrastructure.
The assistance will be based on meeting pre-qualifying criteria as well as upon achievement of basic minimum benchmarks by the discom evaluated on the basis of agreed evaluation framework tied to financial improvements. Implementation of the Scheme would be based on the action plan worked out for each state, this paper had reported earlier. An annual appraisal of discoms would be done to check their progress and funding would be disbursed accordingly.
The Scheme will have an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore with an estimated gross budgetary support from the Central Government of Rs 97,631 crore. All the existing power sector reforms schemes namely DDUGJY, IPDS, PM-KUSUM scheme would be subsumed into this umbrella program. Singh said till yet Rs 2 lakh crore has already been given to the states under these schemes.
Also read: Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
"The two key focus areas of the reform plan are strengthening the power supply system and modernising it. I want every discom to have an IT wing," he said.
Under the modernisation plan, SCADA, Demand management system, digital systems, smart prepaid meters etc would need to be installed.
Singh said states are required to prepare their plan based on thorough system study assessing the demand and the weaknesses in their power systems.
The scheme has been designed as a bottom-up scheme and the discoms/States are empowered to prepare their own detailed project reports (DPRs) based on their need assessments prioritizing the loss reduction works, the minister said.
During the meeting, Singh said states were also encouraged to avail benefits of PM-KUSUM scheme for solarisation of agricultural feeders.
State owned lenders Rural Electrification Corporation and Power Finance Corporation have been nominated as nodal agencies for facilitating implementation of the Scheme.
State-owned discoms across the country and financially and operationally beleaguered despite four reform schemes in the last 15 years. The earlier discom reform scheme UDAY concluded in FY20 with most of the states failing to meet their stipulated targets and still in red.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU