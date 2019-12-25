All you wanted to know about CAA and NRC and didn't know whom to ask

The Indian Parliament approved the Citizenship (Amendment) Act recently and the country was thrown into a wave of protests against it. The amendment laid down criteria for who could be granted citizenship of the country.

Protests have erupted against the passing of this Act and also against the creation of a National Registry of Indian Citizens (NRIC, sometimes also referred to as NRC). On Tuesday, December 24, the Union government also approved the creation of a National Population Register (NPR). This register will be created between April and September, 2020 and the union cabinet ...