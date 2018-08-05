Amit Shah bets on UP for Modi govt's return in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

will play a key role in the government’s re-election at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President said on Sunday, downplaying the coming together of opposition parties in the state that sends 80 lawmakers to Parliament.

Speaking at a meeting in eastern UP’s Chandauli district, Shah said the BJP will score a victory in the state even if Rahul Gandhi-led Congress joined hands with erstwhile arch-rivals Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who have hinted at working together to thwart the saffron party.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in on its way to secure a comfortable majority in Parliament. Its ally, Apna Dal, won two seats in the politically crucial state.

Shah said he was confident that the BJP will increase its tally to 74, recalling that in the run- to the 2014 elections he mentioned that the path to victory went through

“I am repeating the same today for the 2019 Lok Sabha poll — that UP will play a key role in forming the next government at the Centre and re-electing the government,” he said.

Shah said Modi’s government, which took charge about four years ago, gave funds worth more than Rs 8 trillion to Uttar Pradesh, even as the state received Rs 3.30 trillion during the 10 years (2004-14) of the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government.

“The BJP government has given projects such as Bundelkhand Defence Corridor and Purvanchal Expressway to the state for faster socio-economic development,” he said, adding the Expressway will transform UP’s economic landscape.

On Sunday, Shah attended a programme to rename the Mughalsarai Junction after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The function also saw the participation of Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha and BJP’s UP President, Mahendra Nath Pandey, among others.

Shah also launched an attack on Congress President Gandhi over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Assam, saying the opposition leader did not clarify his stand on the issue. "We have to push out each and every Bangladeshi infiltrator from the country,” he said.

In his address, Goyal said: “The dedicated freight corridor, which is being developed, will touch most of the regions in UP and contribute to its economic development.”