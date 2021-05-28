Amitabh Bachchan buys duplex flat in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs 31 cr

Bollywood superstar has bought a 5,184-sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 31 crore, said a source in the know.

This makes the unit value of the property to be around Rs 59,788 per sq ft.

The apartment is in a project called Atlantis being developed by a local party, Crystal Group.

Business Standard has viewed a copy of the registration document. An email sent to the Actor's PR firm did not elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

Bachchan bought the property in December 2020 but registered it only in April 2021, sources said. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 62 lakh, which is two per cent of Rs 31 crore, taking advantage of Maharashtra government’s stamp duty waiver of 2 per cent until March 31, 2021.

The property comes with six car parks and is located on the twenty seventh and twenty eigth floor. Bachchan owns bungalows in Juhu area of Mumbai, where many other actors also have their homes.

Maharashtra Government has stamp duty last year wherein it was reduced to 2 per cent till December 31, 2020.and 3 per cent till March 31, 2021. Currently it stands at 5 per cent..

Other Bollywood actors including actor Sunny Leone and director Anand L. Rai have also bought apartments in this project. Leone purchased a 4,365 sq ft apartment in this project for Rs 16 crore. Rai bought a duplex apartment in this tower for over Rs 25 crore, reports said earlier.