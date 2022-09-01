An electric charge for public transport: E-bus market to triple by 2023

Battery-powered buses are likely to account for half the to­tal bus market over the next seven to eight years, according to bus manufacturers’ estimates

The spectacle of jaded, wobbly and crowded buses dotting India’s urban landscape may soon be a thing of the past if the current pace of “green recovery” of the pandemic-dented bus market continues.

