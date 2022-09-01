JUST IN
An electric charge for public transport: E-bus market to triple by 2023
Molbio Diagnostics looking to expand test menu on its Truenat platform
IndiGo announces codeshare with Virgin Atlantic; to cover 7 cities in India
Tata alters policies to consolidate group operations under one umbrella
US FDA issues 11 observations each for two sites in Bengaluru: Biocon
SpiceJet reports combined loss of Rs 1,247 crore in Q4FY22 and Q1FY23
Reliance Industries ups O2C play as competitive intensity grows
Patanjali to grow oil palm on 38,000 hectares in nine Arunachal districts
Fresh intake, higher offshoring in IT sector impacting revenue per employee
Sector majors line up for power ministry's 10 mn smart meter tender
You are here: Home » Companies » News
US FDA issues 11 observations each for two sites in Bengaluru: Biocon
E-scooter makers at 'inflexion point'; August registrations up by over 10%
Business Standard

An electric charge for public transport: E-bus market to triple by 2023

As cities seek to reduce tailpipe emissions, the move towards electrifying intra-city transport is gathering speed

Topics
electric buses | Public Transport | Bank of America

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

An electric charge for public transport: E-bus market to triple by 2023
Battery-powered buses are likely to account for half the to­tal bus market over the next seven to eight years, according to bus manufacturers’ estimates

The spectacle of jaded, wobbly and crowded buses dotting India’s urban landscape may soon be a thing of the past if the current pace of “green recovery” of the pandemic-dented bus market continues.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on electric buses

First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 06:03 IST

`
.