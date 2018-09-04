An IT tool to help civic bodies enforce compliance in green buildings

Anybody who has been to the office of town and country planning departments that function under municipal corporations in various cities will be put off by the indifferent approach of the officials there.

To expect such local government staff, who still push more paper than rely on basic information technology, to push for modern and smart buildings is a challenge, especially if the builder or his customer are not similarly inclined. This state of affairs has led to the realisation that sensitising builders to leverage the use of natural light or air demands long-term engagement and ...