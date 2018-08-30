The road out of energy poverty

India is home to 18 per cent of the world’s population. However, its energy consumption is a meagre 6 per cent, with per capita consumption at 1,122 kWh mark — or a third of the world average and the lowest among BRICS —during fiscal 2017.

Almost a fifth of the population lives in abject poverty, or below poverty line, with no access to electricity. Low demand and poor access to ‘energy’ — which includes electricity, cooking fuel etc — have meant chronic under-consumption. Such ‘energy poverty’ has, apart from its ...