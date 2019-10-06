Andhra Pradesh still curtailing renewable power, flouting HC order

The Andhra Pradesh government continues to curtail renewable power in the state, despite a high court (HC) order to the contrary. Close to 7,500 Mw of wind and solar power capacity is facing delayed payment and also curtailment in supply from the state since July. Industry executives contend the state is, at the same time, purchasing from the short-term power market and at high rates, of Rs 5 a unit and above.

A senior executive in a wind power company alleged the curtailment is done verbally. And, especially during the peak supply period of wind power plants. A state ...