Anti-profiteering body turns heat on e-tailers, seeks a pan-Indian audit

The National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) under the goods and services tax (GST) has stepped up pressure for a pan-Indian audit of the e-commerce industry on the basis of an order linked to Flipkart.

NAA Chairman B N Sharma has written to his indirect tax department counterpart for an industry-wide audit after the director general (audit) turned down a request for investigating e-commerce firms. The Flipkart case pertains to profiteering arising from a difference in the GST rate between placing an order and the delivery of the ...