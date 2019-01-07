Apple to hold talks with Indian govt after battering in China market

After a year-long lull, iPhone maker Apple is again warming up to India as a manufacturing and retail hub, it is learnt. The two sides are back on the negotiating table, following Apple’s China setback, multiple sources in the government and the industry indicated.

In fact, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu is slated to meet senior executives of Apple on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month. Sources confirmed the meeting was requested by Apple. Stakeholders and consultants working with Apple have also been brainstorming on the ...