April eight core industries growth at 4.7% vs 4.4% a year ago

The growth in output compares with a upwardly revised 4.4 percent year-on-year growth in March

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eight infrastructure industries recorded 4.7 per cent growth in April helped by healthy performance in segments like coal, natural gas and cement.

The growth rate of eight core sectors, which also include fertilisers and steel, was 2.6 per cent in April 2017, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry today.

Coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement grew by 16 per cent, 7 .4 per cent, 2.7 per cent, and 16 .6 per cent in April this year, respectively.

As per the data, growth in the fertiliser production was 4.6 per cent and in steel sector it was 3.5 per cent in April on yearly basis.

Electricity generation increased by 2.2 per cent in April this year, over the same month of 2017.

However, crude oil production declined by 0.8 per cent in on yearly basis.
First Published: Thu, May 31 2018. 17:21 IST

