Army Chief Bipin Rawat open to talks with Afghan Taliban, sans conditions

Contradicting the steadfast stand of the Indian government, Army chief General on Wednesday publicly backed a dialogue with the Taliban that he said should be held “without pre-conditions.”

“There should be talks with the Taliban, so long as they do not come with any preconditions; so long as they are looking at lasting peace in Afghanistan; and bringing about stability in that country. It is in our interest, in the region’s interest and in Pakistan’s interest,” Rawat said.

The Army chief was participating in a discussion on terrorism at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, which brings together experts and policymakers from around the world.

New Delhi has backed the official “peace and reconciliation process” in Afghanistan, which involves talks with the Taliban to bring it into the Afghan political mainstream. However, India’s backing comes with the strict proviso that the process should be within the framework of Afghanistan’s constitution and should be “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.”

Most recently, in November, Deputy National Security Advisor Pankaj Saran reiterated this position. Saran was clarifying that India’s stance had in no way been diluted by the presence of two retired Indian ambassadors — TCA Raghavan and Amar Sinha — at a meeting in Moscow, that also had Taliban representatives present.

The government says the “Moscow format” meeting — which brought together Taliban representatives with delegates from several countries, including India, Pakistan, Iran and China — was at an “unofficial level”.



Rawat also offered Pakistan an unusual degree of understanding of its compulsions in Afghanistan, stating: “Pakistan has always treated Afghanistan as its backyard and been concerned about it. As a military leader, I would say ‘Why not? They have to be concerned about their backyard.’ They would always want a situation in Afghanistan that is more favourable to them. Even if it implies speaking to the devil, they will do it.”

Stating that terrorism is “a low visibility, high gain option” that is becoming a form of warfare for weaker states, Rawat said: “It will continue spreading into nations wherever you have the World Wide Web (internet). Radicalisation is happening through the media. So long as the media keeps giving coverage and notice (visibility) to terrorist activities, it is there to stay.”