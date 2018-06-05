Govt unable to crack GST e-wallet code as export refunds remain unpaid

Even as exporters and the government continue to argue over the quantum of unpaid refunds under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, the much-waited e-wallet mechanism remains a no starter.

Traders had supported the e-wallet mechanism to battle the crippling liquidity crunch that had set in after was imposed. Subsequently, a decision to adopt a mechanism such as this was taken at the 22nd Council meet on October 6, last year with an initial deadline for April 1. After the deadline was missed, the government extended the rollout by another 6 months.



Earlier this year, Business Standard was the first to point out that little progress would derail the April 1 deadline. More than two months later, despite multiple meetings between top officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Finance, ground progress remains slow, sources said.



"We still have enough time before the tentative deadline for October, but work is still pending. A workable model of an online transaction platform is yet to be created. Once that is done, the beta model of the software will have to be tasted in keeping with government regulations on a live platform will have to be tested and that is expected to take some time." a senior Commerce Ministry official said.However, the procedural glitches arising from converging online operations with offline realities of documentation and background checks would still be left to check and weed out, he added.

According to sources, Commerce and Industry Minister backs the e-wallet idea and had been instrumental in convincing the Finance Ministry regarding the immediacy of having a tax refund mechanism for exporters. But back in March, Prabhu had hinted that the proposal was stuck in North Block.



"We are still assessing some of the key aspects of the wallet especially with regards to digital security," a Revenue Department official said. He added that a final nod is expected once Finance Minister comes back to work after his current recuperation from Kidney ailments.

Alternative measures not working

To offset pressure on exporters, the Council had, back in March, also extended the available tax exemptions on the imported goods for further six months beyond March 31. But exporters claim the move hasn't helped much. Exporters were earlier allowed duty-free import of goods used for making products for export. With GST, they have to first pay the duty and later apply for a refund. As a result, their costs have risen by up to 1.25 per cent (freight on board value) since July 1, last year.



While industry estimates currently peg the amount of unpaid refunds as of June 1 at Rs 200 billion, the government has said the figure is Rs 140 billion. "It should be noted that Rs 140 billion is what has been filed, but they are not taking into account what the exporters are not being able to file unless the government modifies its software," Director General of the Federation of Indian Exports Organizations (FIEO) said.



had batted for the creation of an electronic wallet for exporters, credited with notional or virtual currency by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. "Government may consider introduction of e-wallet for exporters in which, based on the preceding year’s exports and an average GST rate, e-currency is credited to exporters’ accounts. Like a running account, money may be debited from the e-wallet when duty-paid supplies have to be undertaken and the amount may be credited when the proof of export is made available from ICEGATE," had told the Finance Ministry in a statement.



In December 2017, the Finance Secretary had constituted a working group with officials from Central and State Governments to operationalise the e-Wallet scheme.