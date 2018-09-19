As fresh deliberations start, e-comm policy may not take shape this year

The proposed e-commerce policy, aimed at streamlining and regulating the digital business ecosystem, may not fructify this year, say sources.

The government was forced to go back to the drawing board after an initial discussion paper on the proposed policy was criticised by traders’ bodies and consumers for being heavily tilted towards e-commerce firms such as Ola, MakeMyTrip and Paytm, among others, rather than consumers and small businesses. With dates not yet being set for a new set of stakeholder discussions, and general elections round the corner, the final policy may ...