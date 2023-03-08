As jobs elude ITI graduates, industry calls for a course correction

“I have been interviewed by Maruti, Hitachi, and Samsung. My CV has done the rounds of local component makers here in Indore as well, but without any success,” says Md Salamat, who did a two-year course in electronic mechanics from a Delhi industrial training institute (ITI) last year and is still hunting for . Most of the firms Salamat applied to either asked for more on-field experience or simply said the courses “do not meet our needs.”