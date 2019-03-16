As Mumbai builds infrastructure, construction companies build order books

Mumbai’s struggle to make up for lost time to build its much-needed infrastructure has translated into a windfall for construction companies in the country.

The financial capital accounts for more than 16 per cent of the combined order book of six such companies, the data shows. A 276-km metro rail network, a link road to connect the island city with its satellite, a road parallel to the city’s coast, a chawl redevelopment project and a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial are among those adding to the construction kitty. “Currently, the metropolis is ...