At current pace, MGNREGA will need minimum Rs 1 trillion budget next fiscal

The sustained strong demand for MGNREGA despite resumption of normal economic activity across the country, as seen from the latest data, has triggered calls for adequately funding the scheme in the coming Budget to kick start rural recovery.

The common argument against the front-loading MGNREGA budget is that it is a demand-driven scheme and as and when demand arises, the Centre funds it so that wages are not kept pending for long while material expenses are also cleared in time. But, in reality it is not the same and civil society activists claim that the fund crunch has been more ...