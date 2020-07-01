At Rs 90,917 cr, GST collections fall for third consecutive month in June

The goods and services tax (GST) collections stood at Rs 90,917 crore in June, contracting for the third month in a row year-on-year.

However, the rate of decline has come down considerably to just 9.02 per cent from 38.17 per cent in May and 71.63 per cent in April as returns for earlier months were also filed in June due to a relaxed timeline given by the government amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

The first quarter were down by almost 70 per cent due to sharp fall in the mop up in April and May.

ALSO READ: The past three years of GST and the road ahead

The government could collect just Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April. But the collections have been rising after the government eased the lockdown which was imposed to fight

The GST revenues in June this year are 91 per cent of Rs 99.940 crore collected in the same month of the previous year.

The government collected Rs 18,980 crore from Central GST in June this year, Rs 23,970 crore from the state GST and Rs 40,302 crore from the integrated GST. The compensation cess stood at Rs 7,665 crore.