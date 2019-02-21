Australia, Indonesia, Swiss tourism boards open new vistas for travellers

Draw your eye down some of the recent ads for visiting Australia, or Indonesia or even Switzerland and what you will miss are the tried and tested itineraries. Beyond the usual imagery of the Sydney harbour, or Bali beaches and the Alps, the tourism boards of these countries are promoting places and experiences that Indian tourists have stayed away from in the past.

The objective is to get the attention of the affluent and millennial traveller. For instance, Tourism Australia's new ad urges tourists to try hot air balloon rides in Canberra. The Australian capital is a must visit ...