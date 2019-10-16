Automobile slowdown: Number of vehicles crossing toll gates slowing

The number of vehicles crossing India’s highway toll gates is slowing in tandem with diminishing automobile sales.

Industry executives and experts have suggested growth in traffic and toll collection seen in the past few years has now hit the buffers. While traffic and toll collection will take a hit in FY20, toll rates may not rise much in FY21 owing to a lower wholesale price index (WPI). “Secular growth in traffic witnessed in the past few years has been affected due to the economic slowdown,” said K P Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Adani ...