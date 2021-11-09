Avg price of 40-ft high cube Chennai container drops 5%: Container xChange

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
IPL 2021: Check full schedule and squad of Chennai Super Kings here
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
Semiconductor chip shortage: Industries face further output cuts and delays
-
Despite the ongoing pandemic, which has led to container shortage across the globe due to restrictions, the average price of a 40-ft high cube container at Chennai has dropped to $5,400 on October 25, from $5,700 in September.
“Though there is a drop on a month-on-month basis, the general trend observed from the beginning of the year till date in the ports of Chennai and Nhava Sheva is a gradual increase in the overall trading prices of containers in India,” Container xChange report said today.
Alongside, at Nhava Sheva prices of a 40-ft high cube container averaged at $4,880 and has been stable in the period under review.
“There is also a drop in container freights in the last few weeks since China ports are heavily infected by Covid-19 leading to drop in congestion,” said an official with an Indian shipping company on condition of anonymity.
As per maritime consultant Drewry’s World Container Index, the composite index dropped 5 per cent to reach $9,195.41 per 40-ft container as on the week ended November 4, but the year-to-date average is $7,293 per 40-foot container.
Though the composite index decreased 4.9 per cent in the week ended November 4, it remains 252 per cent higher than a year ago, indicating that the situation in container availability across the globe continues to be grim.
“Few carriers have voluntarily capped their container rates in the interest of the industry,” said a Delhi-based maritime consultant.
The pre-pandemic prices of a 20-ft dry container and 40-ft one stood at $1,000 and $2,000, respectively.
In India, Chennai has the highest container prices at $4,700 and ranks seventh globally for the most expensive 40-ft high cube container and third for 40-ft dry container, said the Container xChange report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU