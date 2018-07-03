Ban on plastic: The devil is not in the use, but in the lack of recycling

Fifteen thousand tonnes. That’s how much plastic waste India generates every day. Unfortunately, most of it is dumped in landfills and drains, choking the canals and rivers, in the absence of proper recycling facility.

Understandably, then, several states have responded to this problem by pledging to ban single-use plastic. After Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, Tamil Nadu is the latest to impose a ban on certain types of plastic. In all, 19 states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Sikkim, Haryana and Rajasthan, have announced some kind of ban or another on plastic products. In ...