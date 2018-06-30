JUST IN
Banks Board Bureau recommends 14 names for MD, CEO posts at PSBs

The Government of India will take the final decision on the appointments, BBB added

Abhijit Lele & PTI  |  Mumbai 

PSBs. (Illustration by Ajay Mohanty)
Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended names of 14 people to the Government of India for the post of chief executive and managing director of public sector banks.

It also recommended the name of Anshula Kant, the chief financial officer and Deputy managing director at SBI, for the post of Managing Director at the country’s largest lender.

At present, these candidates are serving as the executive director with public sector banks or deputy managing director with State Bank of India.

Some of the names approved by the panel include six SBI deputy managing directors — Padmaja Chunduru, Karnam Sekar, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, Pallav Mohapatra, J Packirisamy and C V Nageswar.

Besides, names of Gopal Murli Bhagat (ED Corporation Bank), P V Bharathi (ED Canara Bank), Atul Kumar Goel (ED Union Bank of India), S Harisankar (ED Allahabad Bank), Ashok Kumar Pradhan (ED United Bank of India) and CH S S Mallikarjuna Rao (ED Syndicate Bank) figure in the list of recommended bankers.

The panel (BBB) is headed by former Department of Personnel and Training Secretary B P Sharma. "These recommendations are based on interactions held by the Banks Board Bureau and are subject to various clearances," Bureau said in statement posted on its website.

ALSO READ: Banks Board Bureau's role may not be widened, says Arun Jaitley

The Government of India will take the final decision on the appointments, BBB added.

The vacancy of MD at SBI arose following resignation of B Sriram, current MD looking after corporate banking group, from the bank. Sriram has joined IDBI Bank as MD and CEO.

At present, PSBs such as Dena Bank, Andhra Bank and Punjab & Sindh Bank are without fulltime MD&CEO and many positions may fall vacant in the course of the current financial year.
