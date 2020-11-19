Banks lend over Rs 65,000 crore to commercial sector in a fortnight

-
ALSO READ
Start-ups to get priority sector tag as RBI revises lending norms
It will be a long road to recovery from Covid-19: Axis Bank chief
For RBI, bank compliance officers are no Cleopatra
Start-up loans of up to Rs 50 cr under priority sector as RBI revises norms
Govt should keep 51% ownership for solidity in PSBs: YES Bank's Sunil Mehta
-
After shrinking in the second half of October, bank credit to commercial sector moved into positive territory in early November as festive season kicked off.
Banks disbursed Rs 65,609 crore of credit in the fortnight ended November 6. In the previous fortnight (October 23, 2020), credit had contracted by Rs 5,983 crore.
The year-on-year growth inched up to 5.8 per cent (November 6, 2020) from 5.2 per cent (October 23, 2020), according to the Reserve Bank of India.
The outstanding credit to commercial sector was Rs 110.65 crore as on November 6, slightly higher than Rs 110.38 crore at end of March 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU