Bargaining by India should not close its doors at RCEP: Arvind Panagariya

Trade economist and former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya says that bargaining by India should not close its doors at the RCEP. He tells Indivjal Dhasmana that India’s intention should be to eventually join the grouping. Edited excerpts: At a recent event in Delhi, you had said that India should bargain hard but join the RCEP.

What is your take on India now deciding to not join the RCEP? The current stance by India is fully consistent with what I said. Bargaining is still on and India is bargaining hard. Other 15 RCEP countries have issued a very conciliatory ...